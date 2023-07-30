KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB) Stock Position Increased by Cable Hill Partners LLC

Cable Hill Partners LLC boosted its position in KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,232 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 868 shares during the quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC’s holdings in KB Financial Group were worth $308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP raised its position in shares of KB Financial Group by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP now owns 2,141,555 shares of the bank’s stock worth $77,995,000 after buying an additional 85,407 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of KB Financial Group by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,025,141 shares of the bank’s stock worth $98,885,000 after purchasing an additional 8,916 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of KB Financial Group by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,861,432 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,954,000 after purchasing an additional 564,396 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KB Financial Group by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,685,229 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,793,000 after purchasing an additional 195,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of KB Financial Group by 86.3% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 600,940 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,344,000 after purchasing an additional 278,345 shares in the last quarter. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of KB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

KB Financial Group Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of KB Financial Group stock traded up $0.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $40.49. The stock had a trading volume of 188,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,287. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.75. The company has a market capitalization of $16.34 billion, a PE ratio of 4.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. KB Financial Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.14 and a 1 year high of $48.28.

KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The bank reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter. KB Financial Group had a net margin of 14.72% and a return on equity of 8.92%. On average, research analysts expect that KB Financial Group Inc. will post 10.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About KB Financial Group

KB Financial Group Inc provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Other Banking, Credit Card, Securities, Life Insurance, and Non-Life Insurance.

