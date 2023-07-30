KBC Group NV Cuts Stock Holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

KBC Group NV reduced its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 263,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,736 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $20,966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Center For Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 4.4% in the first quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 3,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. grew its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 21,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 12,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 11,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. 78.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ADM traded up $0.60 on Friday, hitting $86.39. 1,621,261 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,630,690. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52-week low of $69.92 and a 52-week high of $98.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $46.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $76.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.69.

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.30. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 17.52%. The firm had revenue of $25.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 7.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 16th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.03%.

In other news, insider Fruit Molly L. Strader sold 1,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.80, for a total transaction of $126,294.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $938,221.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $99.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $94.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $98.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Archer-Daniels-Midland has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.50.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

