KBC Group NV Decreases Stock Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

KBC Group NV decreased its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 21.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 791,574 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 217,056 shares during the period. Danaher makes up about 1.0% of KBC Group NV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Danaher were worth $199,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 96,490.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,287,013 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,180,839,000 after buying an additional 23,262,904 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,057,164,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Danaher by 98.8% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,364,999 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,158,558,000 after purchasing an additional 2,169,134 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Danaher by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,774,623 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,384,177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $391,011,000. Institutional investors own 75.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Danaher

In related news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 22,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.42, for a total transaction of $5,910,881.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 88,689 shares in the company, valued at $23,362,456.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Danaher news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 22,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.42, for a total value of $5,910,881.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 88,689 shares in the company, valued at $23,362,456.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.88, for a total value of $840,671.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,918,261.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,395 shares of company stock valued at $14,933,579 in the last three months. 11.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Danaher Trading Up 1.9 %

NYSE DHR traded up $4.80 during trading on Friday, hitting $260.07. The stock had a trading volume of 3,661,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,357,985. The company has a market capitalization of $192.02 billion, a PE ratio of 30.52, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $238.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $246.79. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $221.22 and a twelve month high of $303.82.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 20.95%. Danaher’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.76 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 8.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.68%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DHR has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Danaher from $309.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Danaher from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $275.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $293.13.

Danaher Company Profile

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

