KBC Group NV Has $16.99 Million Stock Holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

KBC Group NV lessened its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 47.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 559,490 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 508,508 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned about 0.12% of Citizens Financial Group worth $16,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 646 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 155.2% during the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 809 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 483.3% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 875 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on CFG. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut shares of Citizens Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Citizens Financial Group Price Performance

In other Citizens Financial Group news, Director Terrance Lillis bought 1,000 shares of Citizens Financial Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.39 per share, with a total value of $26,390.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,170. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Citizens Financial Group stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $32.29. 4,880,199 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,656,857. The stock has a market cap of $15.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.46. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.37 and a 12 month high of $44.82.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.08). Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 20.41% and a return on equity of 10.68%. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Citizens Financial Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 1st. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is 38.18%.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

See Also

