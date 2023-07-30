KBC Group NV Has $17.38 Million Stock Position in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

KBC Group NV grew its position in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) by 105.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,798 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,326 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned approximately 0.07% of Willis Towers Watson Public worth $17,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WTW. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Covington Capital Management acquired a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.81% of the company’s stock.

In other Willis Towers Watson Public news, insider Julie Jarecke Gebauer sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.69, for a total value of $463,380.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,432,355.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 7,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,587,855 in the last three months. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $260.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $303.00 to $289.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $251.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 price target (down from $270.00) on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.62.

Shares of WTW stock traded down $3.15 on Friday, reaching $209.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,166,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 634,958. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $228.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $234.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.76. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 12 month low of $197.30 and a 12 month high of $258.93.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.33 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.32 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 14.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.01%.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth and Career; and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit programs; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; and benefits outsourcing services, including a suite of health and welfare, and pension administration outsourcing services.

