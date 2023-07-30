KBC Group NV Has $19.05 Million Stock Position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

KBC Group NV trimmed its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 34.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 316,264 shares of the company’s stock after selling 168,550 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned approximately 0.05% of Johnson Controls International worth $19,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JCI. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 2.9% during the first quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 6,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 21.2% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 0.3% during the first quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 65,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,948,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 0.7% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 26,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,614,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. 88.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Johnson Controls International Stock Performance

NYSE JCI traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $69.19. 3,767,320 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,154,875. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $65.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.42, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Johnson Controls International plc has a fifty-two week low of $48.82 and a fifty-two week high of $70.06.

Johnson Controls International Increases Dividend

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 5.33%. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 16th. This is a boost from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is currently 73.63%.

Insider Transactions at Johnson Controls International

In other news, VP John Donofrio sold 14,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total transaction of $898,224.06. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 37,090 shares in the company, valued at $2,337,411.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Olivier Leonetti sold 30,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.36, for a total value of $1,932,972.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,757 shares in the company, valued at $6,345,566.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP John Donofrio sold 14,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total value of $898,224.06. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 37,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,337,411.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on JCI shares. Barclays downgraded Johnson Controls International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Johnson Controls International in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Johnson Controls International from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $69.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.42.

Johnson Controls International Profile

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

