KBC Group NV Has $19.65 Million Stock Holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

KBC Group NV lifted its position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 319.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 234,480 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 178,575 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $19,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,497,628 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $806,561,000 after acquiring an additional 229,775 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Microchip Technology by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,935,488 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $559,863,000 after buying an additional 269,862 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Microchip Technology by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,553,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $567,576,000 after buying an additional 123,806 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $412,120,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Microchip Technology by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,029,472 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $283,070,000 after buying an additional 126,788 shares during the period. 91.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Microchip Technology

In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total transaction of $193,450.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,004 shares in the company, valued at $2,506,553.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Microchip Technology Price Performance

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $76.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.39.

MCHP stock traded up $2.67 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $93.10. The company had a trading volume of 5,665,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,730,994. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1-year low of $54.77 and a 1-year high of $93.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $84.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.15. The company has a market capitalization of $50.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.59.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.01. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 51.12% and a net margin of 26.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were given a $0.383 dividend. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 19th. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is currently 38.15%.

About Microchip Technology

(Free Report)

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

