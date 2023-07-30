KBC Group NV Has $65.28 Million Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 40.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 395,747 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 113,604 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in American Express were worth $65,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RB Capital Management LLC raised its position in American Express by 5.3% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,783 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC raised its position in American Express by 0.4% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 27,029 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $5,054,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in American Express by 5.6% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,421 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in American Express by 207.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 946 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in American Express during the first quarter valued at approximately $397,000. 82.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on AXP. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Express in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. 58.com reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Redburn Partners cut shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of American Express from $205.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $188.00 target price on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Express has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.88.

American Express Trading Up 1.1 %

AXP traded up $1.83 during trading on Friday, reaching $165.43. 2,925,999 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,920,659. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.83 billion, a PE ratio of 16.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $168.74 and its 200 day moving average is $165.44. American Express has a 12 month low of $130.65 and a 12 month high of $182.15.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The payment services company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.41 billion. American Express had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 29.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.57 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that American Express will post 11.15 earnings per share for the current year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.42%.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Further Reading

