KBC Group NV Has $89.08 Million Stock Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

KBC Group NV raised its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 12.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,198,821 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 137,085 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned approximately 0.09% of CVS Health worth $89,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 92.9% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 377,875 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $38,245,000 after buying an additional 181,966 shares during the last quarter. United Bank boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 7.2% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 18,658 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in CVS Health by 4,063.8% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 12,075 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 11,785 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in CVS Health by 116.9% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,572 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 1st quarter valued at $1,551,000. Institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

CVS Health Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CVS traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $74.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,476,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,511,142. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.62, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $70.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.22. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $66.34 and a 12-month high of $107.26.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $85.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.67 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 1.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.22 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.87%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Karen S. Lynch acquired 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $69.75 per share, with a total value of $976,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 431,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,089,592. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on CVS. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $102.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $120.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.11.

About CVS Health

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.