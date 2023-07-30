KBC Group NV Increases Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 130.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 113,531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 64,179 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $25,980,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 1.7% during the first quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 7,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $968,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Tilt Investment Management Holdings PBC boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Tilt Investment Management Holdings PBC now owns 2,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 1,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Institutional investors own 74.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Caterpillar

In other news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 6,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $1,667,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,254,120. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Caterpillar Stock Up 0.8 %

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $228.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $263.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Caterpillar from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $250.00 to $283.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Caterpillar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $241.47.

Shares of CAT traded up $2.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $260.43. The company had a trading volume of 2,104,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,346,081. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $134.22 billion, a PE ratio of 19.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.13. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $160.60 and a one year high of $266.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $239.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $235.05.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $4.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $1.12. The business had revenue of $15.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.27 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 50.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 17.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 20th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.43%.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Featured Stories

