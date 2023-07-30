KBC Group NV Purchases 163,963 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

KBC Group NV grew its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 341.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 212,001 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 163,963 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Netflix were worth $73,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the 1st quarter valued at about $218,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 1st quarter worth about $222,000. Calamos Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,319 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $801,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 675,576 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $233,398,000 after buying an additional 161,429 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX traded up $12.61 during trading on Friday, reaching $425.78. The stock had a trading volume of 6,428,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,157,329. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $421.61 and its 200 day moving average is $364.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.33. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $211.73 and a 52 week high of $485.00. The stock has a market cap of $188.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.27.

Insider Activity

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.44. Netflix had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 19.76%. The company had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total value of $8,513,020.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 4,954 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.24, for a total transaction of $2,091,776.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total transaction of $8,513,020.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 93,533 shares of company stock valued at $36,115,543. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Netflix from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $400.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $535.00 to $600.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $340.00 to $500.00 in a report on Monday, July 24th. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $250.00 to $293.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $490.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $426.41.

Netflix Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.