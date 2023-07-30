KBC Group NV Raises Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

KBC Group NV lifted its position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 67.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 681,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 274,306 shares during the quarter. Linde comprises about 1.2% of KBC Group NV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. KBC Group NV owned about 0.14% of Linde worth $242,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIN. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Linde during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,409,138,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 55.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,457,759 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,780,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956,394 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 450.3% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,141,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $698,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752,456 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 183.8% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,411,964 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $847,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562,194 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Linde in the first quarter valued at approximately $450,378,000. 80.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LIN shares. HSBC boosted their price target on Linde from $380.00 to $416.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Linde from $420.00 to $444.00 in a report on Friday. Barclays upped their target price on Linde from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Linde from $385.00 to $415.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Linde from $400.00 to $420.00 in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $393.33.

Linde Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LIN traded up $4.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $388.71. The stock had a trading volume of 1,445,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,421,569. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $370.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $355.32. Linde plc has a twelve month low of $262.47 and a twelve month high of $391.61. The firm has a market cap of $190.60 billion, a PE ratio of 33.92, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.84.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.10. Linde had a net margin of 17.20% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The company had revenue of $8.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Linde plc will post 13.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Linde Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.275 per share. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 1st. Linde’s payout ratio is currently 44.50%.

Insider Transactions at Linde

In related news, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.46, for a total value of $734,222.36. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,043,325.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.46, for a total value of $734,222.36. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,043,325.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,194 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.02, for a total transaction of $814,017.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 23,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,881,847.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,117 shares of company stock valued at $23,861,511 in the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Linde Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

