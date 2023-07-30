KBC Group NV Reduces Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

KBC Group NV cut its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 8.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 930,482 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 83,558 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $56,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 411.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,274,070 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $763,398,000 after purchasing an additional 12,286,893 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth $581,559,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Micron Technology by 59.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,185,790 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $709,006,000 after buying an additional 5,274,984 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its position in Micron Technology by 327.0% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 5,356,380 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $267,722,000 after buying an additional 4,101,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Micron Technology by 101.6% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,622,068 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $131,051,000 after buying an additional 1,321,601 shares during the last quarter. 80.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on Micron Technology from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Micron Technology from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.43.

Micron Technology Trading Up 0.2 %

MU stock traded up $0.13 on Friday, hitting $71.20. 11,935,820 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,432,539. Micron Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.43 and a twelve month high of $74.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 2.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $66.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.57 and a beta of 1.33.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.61) by $0.18. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 5.40% and a negative net margin of 16.02%. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.50 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 56.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 7th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -17.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Micron Technology

In other Micron Technology news, Director Richard M. Beyer sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.88, for a total value of $239,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 95,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,728,120.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 45,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total transaction of $3,221,466.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 150,086 shares in the company, valued at $10,636,594.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard M. Beyer sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.88, for a total value of $239,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 95,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,728,120.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 83,143 shares of company stock valued at $5,693,156 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

