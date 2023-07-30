KBC Group NV Sells 85,738 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

KBC Group NV decreased its position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 25.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 245,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 85,738 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $20,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 11,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,180,000 after buying an additional 1,553 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 7.3% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 68,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,649,000 after buying an additional 4,653 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 13,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $123,000. Institutional investors own 55.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PRU traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $96.28. 1,138,548 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,379,300. The stock has a market cap of $35.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,069.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.40. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.37 and a fifty-two week high of $110.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $87.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.02 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $15.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.29 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 0.09%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.19%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5,555.56%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PRU shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Prudential Financial from $86.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Monday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Prudential Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Prudential Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Prudential Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.58.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, and International Businesses segments.

