KBC Group NV Trims Stock Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

KBC Group NV lowered its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 28.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 229,298 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 92,707 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $23,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Price Performance

Shares of PSX traded up $1.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $110.35. 2,141,474 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,928,244. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.64 billion, a PE ratio of 4.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.37. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $74.02 and a fifty-two week high of $113.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.72.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $4.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $35.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.76 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 32.37% and a net margin of 7.13%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 13.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 16.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PSX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, July 2nd. TD Cowen raised Phillips 66 from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $123.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Phillips 66 from $127.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Phillips 66 from $124.00 to $119.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Phillips 66 from $118.00 to $111.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.85.

Phillips 66 Profile

(Free Report)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

