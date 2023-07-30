Kelman Lazarov Inc. Acquires 10,346 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS)

Kelman Lazarov Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS – Free Report) by 8.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 136,880 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,346 shares during the period. SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF makes up approximately 3.5% of Kelman Lazarov Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Kelman Lazarov Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $13,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BILS. WBH Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,243,000. Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,277,000. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,126,000. Camelot Portfolios LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $923,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,604,000.

SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of BILS opened at $99.41 on Friday. SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF has a twelve month low of $99.05 and a twelve month high of $99.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $99.27 and a 200-day moving average of $99.33.

SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (BILS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasury bills with maturities between 3-12 months. BILS was launched on Sep 23, 2020 and is managed by State Street.

