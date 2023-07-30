Kelman Lazarov Inc. Acquires Shares of 9,940 iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Kelman Lazarov Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $469,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ISTB. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 85.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 67.3% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 755.1% during the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF stock opened at $46.70 on Friday. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a one year low of $45.56 and a one year high of $47.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.71 and its 200 day moving average is $46.99.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were paid a $0.1161 dividend. This is an increase from iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd.

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

