Kelman Lazarov Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Kelman Lazarov Inc. raised its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,489 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Kelman Lazarov Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,148 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,678 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. MGO Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 3.5% during the first quarter. MGO Private Wealth LLC now owns 867 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 3.6% during the first quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 831 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 0.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 4,253 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,546,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Mastercard Stock Down 0.4 %

MA stock opened at $392.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $372.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $384.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $373.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $276.87 and a 52 week high of $405.19.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.37% and a return on equity of 178.10%. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 21.37%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MA has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $438.00 to $442.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Mastercard from $405.00 to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $463.00 to $488.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $425.00 to $430.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $392.00 to $404.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mastercard has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $434.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $2,533,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,491 shares in the company, valued at $18,596,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.28, for a total value of $48,600,204.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,437,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,796,911,359.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $2,533,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 46,491 shares in the company, valued at $18,596,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 553,576 shares of company stock worth $211,635,322. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Mastercard

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.