Kelman Lazarov Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Kelman Lazarov Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 755,974 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,717 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF accounts for 10.8% of Kelman Lazarov Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Kelman Lazarov Inc. owned 0.39% of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF worth $41,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FNDX. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 13,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $291,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $2,290,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 17,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 347,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,109,000 after acquiring an additional 27,013 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA FNDX opened at $59.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $56.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.74. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 52-week low of $47.50 and a 52-week high of $59.97.

About Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

