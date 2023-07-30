Kelman Lazarov Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Kelman Lazarov Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,885 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 756 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises 0.7% of Kelman Lazarov Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Kelman Lazarov Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $2,715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 263.2% in the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of VUG opened at $291.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $95.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $203.64 and a 1 year high of $295.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $277.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $253.89.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

