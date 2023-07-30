Kelman Lazarov Inc. Trims Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Kelman Lazarov Inc. decreased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 12.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 513 shares during the quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 105,206.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,259,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,223,000 after purchasing an additional 15,245,485 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 67.0% during the 1st quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 18,111,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,002,733,000 after buying an additional 7,269,249 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,614,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,212,000 after acquiring an additional 2,677,178 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $81,543,000. Finally, Bridgeworth LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1,683.8% during the fourth quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 1,537,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,908,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451,362 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

SPYG stock opened at $62.76 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $47.91 and a 52 week high of $63.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.25.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.