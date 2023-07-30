Keppel Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:KPELF) Short Interest Up 15.5% in July

Keppel Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:KPELF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 667,600 shares, a growth of 15.5% from the June 30th total of 578,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 222.5 days.
Keppel Trading Up 0.5 %
KPELF traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.24. 800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,629. Keppel has a 12-month low of $4.05 and a 12-month high of $5.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.00 and a 200 day moving average of $4.80.
About Keppel
