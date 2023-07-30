Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.78-$1.80 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.78. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.76 billion-$14.90 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $14.77 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper also updated its FY23 guidance to $1.78-1.80 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KDP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Keurig Dr Pepper currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $37.00.

Keurig Dr Pepper Trading Up 0.5 %

KDP stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.92. The company had a trading volume of 14,640,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,346,175. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $47.62 billion, a PE ratio of 29.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.70 and a 200 day moving average of $33.26. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 12 month low of $30.47 and a 12 month high of $41.31.

Keurig Dr Pepper Dividend Announcement

Keurig Dr Pepper ( NASDAQ:KDP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 9.72%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is 70.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Keurig Dr Pepper

In other news, insider Anthony Shoemaker bought 9,870 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.02 per share, for a total transaction of $325,907.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 72,167 shares in the company, valued at $2,382,954.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Anthony Shoemaker acquired 9,870 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.02 per share, for a total transaction of $325,907.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 72,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,382,954.34. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Priyadarshi Sudhanshu acquired 1,074 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.99 per share, with a total value of $35,431.26. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,169,481.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,000 shares of company stock worth $1,112,260 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.0% during the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 494,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,445,000 after purchasing an additional 5,064 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 360.8% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 202,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,136,000 after buying an additional 158,359 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the first quarter valued at $67,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 318.0% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 23,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after buying an additional 18,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the first quarter valued at $1,692,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

