Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.78-1.80 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.78. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.76-14.90 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $14.77 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.78-$1.80 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Wedbush decreased their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Barclays boosted their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $36.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Keurig Dr Pepper presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Keurig Dr Pepper Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.92. The company had a trading volume of 14,640,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,346,175. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $47.62 billion, a PE ratio of 29.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.57. Keurig Dr Pepper has a fifty-two week low of $30.47 and a fifty-two week high of $41.31.

Keurig Dr Pepper Dividend Announcement

Keurig Dr Pepper ( NASDAQ:KDP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 11.00%. The company had revenue of $3.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Keurig Dr Pepper

In other news, CFO Priyadarshi Sudhanshu bought 1,074 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.99 per share, with a total value of $35,431.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,169,481.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Anthony Shoemaker bought 9,870 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.02 per share, with a total value of $325,907.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,382,954.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Priyadarshi Sudhanshu purchased 1,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.99 per share, with a total value of $35,431.26. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,169,481.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 34,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,112,260. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Keurig Dr Pepper

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KDP. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 14.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 2,093 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 3,263 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 1st quarter valued at $530,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 16,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

See Also

