KeyCorp Boosts NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Price Target to $260.00

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by KeyCorp from $225.00 to $260.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the semiconductor provider’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for NXP Semiconductors’ Q3 2023 earnings at $3.31 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.40 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $12.66 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $3.18 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $3.26 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $3.61 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $3.78 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $13.82 EPS.

NXPI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They set a peer perform rating on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $183.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $170.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $223.48.

NXP Semiconductors Price Performance

NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $223.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $57.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. NXP Semiconductors has a 52 week low of $132.08 and a 52 week high of $225.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $198.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $183.87.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.16. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 42.95%. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. Equities analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th were paid a $1.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.41%.

Insider Transactions at NXP Semiconductors

In related news, CFO William Betz sold 3,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.38, for a total transaction of $788,471.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $340,608.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO William Betz sold 3,514 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.38, for a total value of $788,471.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $340,608.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher L. Jensen sold 9,696 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $1,793,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 500 shares in the company, valued at $92,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,210 shares of company stock worth $5,080,031. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NXP Semiconductors

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 52.2% in the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 210 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in NXP Semiconductors by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,955 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,732,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 814.8% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 84,216 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $15,704,000 after acquiring an additional 75,010 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance boosted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 3,350 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 14,102 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $2,229,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

