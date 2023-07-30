Keyera Corp. (TSE:KEY) Receives C$35.46 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Keyera Corp. (TSE:KEY – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$35.46.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on KEY shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Keyera from C$38.00 to C$38.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Atb Cap Markets downgraded shares of Keyera from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Keyera from C$34.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Friday, April 21st. CSFB dropped their price objective on shares of Keyera from C$39.50 to C$39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Keyera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st.

Shares of KEY stock opened at C$32.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.42, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$30.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$30.74. Keyera has a one year low of C$27.18 and a one year high of C$33.63.

Keyera ( TSE:KEY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.49 by C$0.11. Keyera had a net margin of 4.92% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The business had revenue of C$1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.89 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Keyera will post 1.9586083 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.88%. Keyera’s dividend payout ratio is currently 122.29%.

Keyera Corp. engages in the gathering and processing of natural gas; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids in Canada and the United States. It operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides gas handling and other ancillary services, such as NGL extraction, NGL handling and loading services, and condensate stabilization services.

