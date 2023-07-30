Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Sold by Cable Hill Partners LLC

Cable Hill Partners LLC reduced its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 12.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,699 shares of the company’s stock after selling 237 shares during the period. Cable Hill Partners LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KMB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 123,302.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,430,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,394,000 after acquiring an additional 4,426,568 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the first quarter valued at $54,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter valued at $441,478,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,628,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,307,025,000 after buying an additional 1,643,311 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,095,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,152,000 after purchasing an additional 715,624 shares in the last quarter. 74.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 4,423 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.23, for a total value of $576,007.29. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,169 shares in the company, valued at $3,668,448.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Doug Cunningham sold 1,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.48, for a total value of $218,801.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 4,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.23, for a total transaction of $576,007.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,169 shares in the company, valued at $3,668,448.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KMB traded up $0.10 on Friday, reaching $130.42. 1,816,044 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,799,719. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $108.74 and a fifty-two week high of $147.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $135.84 and its 200-day moving average is $134.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.11 billion, a PE ratio of 26.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.21, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 303.40% and a net margin of 8.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KMB. UBS Group boosted their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $126.00 in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $123.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.33.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

