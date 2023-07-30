Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.55-$1.57 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.56. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Kimco Realty also updated its FY23 guidance to $1.55-1.57 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Argus dropped their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $27.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Kimco Realty in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They set an underweight rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kimco Realty presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.62.

Get Kimco Realty alerts:

Kimco Realty Price Performance

KIM traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $20.18. The company had a trading volume of 3,643,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,859,693. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.52 and a 200-day moving average of $19.76. The company has a market capitalization of $12.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.08, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Kimco Realty has a one year low of $17.34 and a one year high of $23.89.

Kimco Realty Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kimco Realty

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 7th will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.56%. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 150.82%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 218.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 5,606 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Kimco Realty by 555.0% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 23,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 20,231 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Kimco Realty by 1.2% during the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 359,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,027,000 after buying an additional 4,105 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Kimco Realty by 9.4% during the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 11,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kimco Realty during the first quarter valued at about $112,000. Institutional investors own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

About Kimco Realty

(Get Free Report)

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kimco Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimco Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.