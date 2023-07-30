Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.55-$1.57 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.56. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Kimco Realty also updated its FY23 guidance to $1.55-1.57 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KIM has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kimco Realty in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Argus lowered their price target on Kimco Realty from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Kimco Realty in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. They set an underweight rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kimco Realty presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.62.

Get Kimco Realty alerts:

Kimco Realty Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of KIM traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.18. The stock had a trading volume of 3,643,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,859,693. The company has a market capitalization of $12.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.76. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Kimco Realty has a 12 month low of $17.34 and a 12 month high of $23.89.

Kimco Realty Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kimco Realty

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 6th. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 150.82%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KIM. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of Kimco Realty during the 4th quarter worth $294,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in Kimco Realty during the fourth quarter worth about $293,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty in the first quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 45.4% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 12,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 3,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Kimco Realty in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

About Kimco Realty

(Get Free Report)

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kimco Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimco Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.