Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM – Get Free Report) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.55-1.57 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56. Kimco Realty also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.55-$1.57 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on Kimco Realty from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Kimco Realty in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. They set an underweight rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Kimco Realty from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on Kimco Realty in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Kimco Realty from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.62.

Kimco Realty Price Performance

Shares of KIM traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.18. 3,643,314 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,859,693. The company has a market cap of $12.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.44. Kimco Realty has a fifty-two week low of $17.34 and a fifty-two week high of $23.89. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.52 and its 200 day moving average is $19.76.

Kimco Realty Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Kimco Realty

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 6th. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 150.82%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Kimco Realty in the first quarter valued at about $112,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Kimco Realty by 56.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,231 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Kimco Realty by 218.6% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 5,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in Kimco Realty by 25,960.0% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 6,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 6,490 shares during the last quarter. 89.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Kimco Realty

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

Featured Articles

