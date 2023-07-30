Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.55-1.57 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.56. Kimco Realty also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.55-$1.57 EPS.

Kimco Realty Trading Up 0.0 %

Kimco Realty stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.18. 3,643,314 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,859,693. Kimco Realty has a 52-week low of $17.34 and a 52-week high of $23.89. The company has a market capitalization of $12.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.08, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 3.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.76.

Kimco Realty Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 7th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.56%. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 150.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kimco Realty

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Compass Point upped their price objective on Kimco Realty from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial cut their target price on Kimco Realty from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Kimco Realty in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. They set an underweight rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Argus lowered their price target on Kimco Realty from $27.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Kimco Realty from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.62.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kimco Realty during the 1st quarter valued at $112,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Kimco Realty by 56.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,231 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Kimco Realty by 218.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 5,606 shares during the period. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in Kimco Realty by 25,960.0% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 6,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 6,490 shares during the period. 89.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kimco Realty

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

Read More

