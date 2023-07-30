Kirby (NYSE:KEX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Kirby (NYSE:KEX – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The shipping company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.12, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $777.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $781.18 million. Kirby had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share.

Kirby Stock Performance

KEX opened at $81.01 on Friday. Kirby has a 12-month low of $57.64 and a 12-month high of $81.78. The company has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.93, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $75.23 and its 200 day moving average is $71.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO David W. Grzebinski sold 4,000 shares of Kirby stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.69, for a total transaction of $306,760.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 74,006 shares in the company, valued at $5,675,520.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Kirby news, CEO David W. Grzebinski sold 4,000 shares of Kirby stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.69, for a total transaction of $306,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,675,520.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Amy D. Husted sold 1,500 shares of Kirby stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $115,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $737,044. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,107 shares of company stock worth $906,309. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kirby

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Kirby by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 99,767 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in Kirby during the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Kirby during the 1st quarter valued at about $392,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kirby by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 38,864 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,806,000 after acquiring an additional 9,734 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Kirby by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 164,306 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $11,861,000 after buying an additional 3,103 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KEX. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Kirby from $83.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kirby in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.75.

About Kirby

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation service and towing vessel transporting bulk liquid product, as well as operates tank barge throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

