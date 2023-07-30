KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $443.38.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on KLAC shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of KLA from $450.00 to $535.00 in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of KLA from $500.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of KLA from $445.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of KLA from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday.

Insider Activity

In other KLA news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 17,499 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.48, for a total value of $6,675,518.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,634,238.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 4,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.02, for a total transaction of $1,759,579.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 136,201 shares in the company, valued at $52,303,908.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 17,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.48, for a total transaction of $6,675,518.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,634,238.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,062 shares of company stock valued at $9,242,043. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KLA

KLA Trading Up 5.9 %

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in KLA by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 22,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,261,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of KLA by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 80,289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,382,000 after buying an additional 20,773 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in shares of KLA by 183.1% in the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after buying an additional 2,829 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KLA by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 924 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in shares of KLA by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 50,684 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,553,000 after buying an additional 2,151 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.63% of the company’s stock.

KLA stock opened at $511.01 on Friday. KLA has a one year low of $250.20 and a one year high of $513.50. The company has a market cap of $70.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $464.44 and a 200-day moving average of $416.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $5.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.58. KLA had a net margin of 32.27% and a return on equity of 144.46%. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that KLA will post 19.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KLA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.59%.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; PCB, Display and Component Inspection; and Other.

Further Reading

