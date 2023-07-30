Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Reduce” from Analysts

Shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Reduce” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.06.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Koninklijke Philips to €19.00 ($21.11) in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Societe Generale upgraded Koninklijke Philips from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Koninklijke Philips from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of NYSE PHG opened at $20.88 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Koninklijke Philips has a 1-year low of $11.75 and a 1-year high of $23.30.

Koninklijke Philips ( NYSE:PHG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.08. Koninklijke Philips had a positive return on equity of 7.95% and a negative net margin of 10.84%. The company had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Koninklijke Philips will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PHG. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI lifted its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 8,687,852 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $130,231,000 after buying an additional 1,832,561 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 11.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,596,089 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $157,738,000 after buying an additional 873,175 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 16.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,245,236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $251,727,000 after buying an additional 1,178,744 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 29.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,633,477 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,724,000 after buying an additional 1,492,764 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,351,702 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,242,000 after buying an additional 302,633 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.58% of the company’s stock.

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America, the Greater China, and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. The company provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, X-ray systems, and computed tomography (CT) systems and software comprising detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; integrated interventional systems, and interventional diagnostic and therapeutic devices to treat coronary artery and peripheral vascular disease; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

