Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $13.00-$14.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.02. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.08 billion-$12.26 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.63 billion. Laboratory Co. of America also updated its FY23 guidance to $13.00 to $14.00 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $277.00 to $257.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $275.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Friday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $265.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $272.88.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

Laboratory Co. of America Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of LH traded down $1.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $214.64. The stock had a trading volume of 711,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 723,460. Laboratory Co. of America has a fifty-two week low of $166.93 and a fifty-two week high of $222.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $220.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $229.84. The firm has a market cap of $19.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.15 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Laboratory Co. of America Dividend Announcement

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The medical research company reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by ($0.05). Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America will post 13.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 8th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 7th. Laboratory Co. of America’s payout ratio is presently 31.07%.

Insider Activity at Laboratory Co. of America

In related news, CEO Paul R. Kirchgraber sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.91, for a total value of $932,713.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,946 shares in the company, valued at $2,808,116.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Laboratory Co. of America news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $50,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,605 shares in the company, valued at $1,825,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Paul R. Kirchgraber sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.91, for a total transaction of $932,713.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,808,116.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,012 shares of company stock valued at $1,308,748. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Laboratory Co. of America

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LH. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,859,128 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,863,118,000 after buying an additional 106,063 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,843,051 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $421,878,000 after buying an additional 26,197 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 532.2% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,530,675 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $360,441,000 after buying an additional 1,288,574 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,317,815 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $310,319,000 after buying an additional 218,161 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $219,236,000. 87.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics and Labcorp Drug Development.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.