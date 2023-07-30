Lakeside Advisors INC. Has $3.61 Million Stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Lakeside Advisors INC. trimmed its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,118 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Waste Management accounts for approximately 2.8% of Lakeside Advisors INC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Lakeside Advisors INC.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $3,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WM. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Cutler Group LLC CA grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 482.8% in the first quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA now owns 222 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. 78.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on WM shares. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Monday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $171.00 to $177.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Waste Management in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Waste Management from $167.00 to $166.00 in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.18.

Waste Management Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of WM traded down $1.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $162.94. The stock had a trading volume of 1,826,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,479,049. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.75. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $148.31 and a 12 month high of $175.98. The company has a market capitalization of $66.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.73.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.03). Waste Management had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 33.81%. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. Waste Management’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John C. Pope sold 198 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.40, for a total value of $33,343.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 56,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,455,154.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Waste Management Profile

(Free Report)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

