Lakeside Advisors INC. Has $467,000 Stock Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Lakeside Advisors INC. lowered its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 13.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,693 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Lakeside Advisors INC.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Mondelez International by 116,165.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,389,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,558,884,000 after acquiring an additional 23,368,990 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at about $981,319,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Mondelez International by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,603,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,106,349,000 after acquiring an additional 4,685,244 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Mondelez International by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,750,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,516,305,000 after acquiring an additional 4,663,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Mondelez International by 109.5% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 8,535,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,869,000 after acquiring an additional 4,462,003 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $79.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $77.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.28.

Shares of MDLZ stock traded up $2.68 during trading on Friday, reaching $75.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,226,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,899,841. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $73.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $102.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.64. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $54.72 and a one year high of $78.59.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.22 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 15.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This is a positive change from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 56.29%.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

