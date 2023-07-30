Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Price Target Raised to $550.00

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) had its target price upped by Sanford C. Bernstein from $500.00 to $550.00 in a report issued on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

LRCX has been the subject of several other reports. B. Riley increased their price objective on Lam Research from $500.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Lam Research from $520.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Lam Research from $530.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Lam Research from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $505.00 to $725.00 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $569.47.

Lam Research Stock Performance

LRCX opened at $721.26 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $627.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $547.78. Lam Research has a 52-week low of $299.59 and a 52-week high of $724.07. The company has a market cap of $96.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.76, a PEG ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $5.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.03 by $0.95. Lam Research had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 57.40%. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $8.83 EPS. Lam Research’s quarterly revenue was down 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Lam Research will post 26.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th were given a dividend of $1.725 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $6.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.82%.

Insider Activity at Lam Research

In related news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $642.86, for a total transaction of $567,002.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,356,537.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lam Research

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 1st quarter valued at about $14,424,035,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 450.0% in the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research during the first quarter worth about $33,000. First Manhattan CO. LLC. grew its stake in Lam Research by 117.2% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 63 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 225.0% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Management Inc. now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

