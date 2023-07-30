Linde (NYSE:LIN) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.48-3.58 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.52. Linde also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $13.80-$14.00 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:LIN traded up $4.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $388.71. 1,445,378 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,421,569. Linde has a 52 week low of $262.47 and a 52 week high of $391.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $370.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $355.32. The company has a market cap of $190.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.84.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.10. Linde had a net margin of 17.20% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The company had revenue of $8.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Linde will post 13.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be issued a $1.275 dividend. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 1st. Linde’s payout ratio is 44.50%.

LIN has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Linde from $400.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Linde from $385.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Linde from $375.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Linde in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $430.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HSBC lifted their target price on shares of Linde from $380.00 to $416.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $393.33.

In related news, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.46, for a total transaction of $734,222.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,043,325.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Linde news, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.02, for a total value of $814,017.88. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 23,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,881,847.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.46, for a total transaction of $734,222.36. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,043,325.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,117 shares of company stock worth $23,861,511 in the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LIN. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Linde in the 4th quarter worth about $2,409,138,000. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Linde by 888.7% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,741,529 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,329,889,000 after buying an additional 3,363,112 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Linde by 55.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,457,759 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,780,213,000 after buying an additional 1,956,394 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Linde by 450.3% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,141,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $698,566,000 after buying an additional 1,752,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Linde by 88,779.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 867,463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $282,949,000 after buying an additional 866,487 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.44% of the company’s stock.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

