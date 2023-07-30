Linde (NYSE:LIN) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $13.80-14.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $13.79. Linde also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $13.80-$14.00 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LIN shares. Citigroup started coverage on Linde in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a buy rating and a $430.00 price target on the stock. HSBC upped their target price on shares of Linde from $380.00 to $416.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Linde from $370.00 to $382.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. 888 reissued a maintains rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Linde from $375.00 to $415.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $393.33.

Linde stock traded up $4.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $388.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,445,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,421,569. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $370.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $355.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.78. Linde has a 12-month low of $262.47 and a 12-month high of $391.61. The company has a market capitalization of $190.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.92, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.84.

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 17.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Linde will post 13.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be issued a $1.275 dividend. This represents a $5.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 1st. Linde’s payout ratio is 44.50%.

In other Linde news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 45,309 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.35, for a total value of $16,870,806.15. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 369,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,624,655.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 45,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.35, for a total value of $16,870,806.15. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 369,611 shares in the company, valued at $137,624,655.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,194 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.02, for a total transaction of $814,017.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,881,847.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 64,117 shares of company stock valued at $23,861,511. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Linde in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Linde during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Linde by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 186 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Linde during the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Linde in the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. 80.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

