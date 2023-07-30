Linde (NYSE:LIN) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.48-3.58 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52. Linde also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $13.80-$14.00 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on LIN shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on Linde from $370.00 to $382.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. 888 reiterated a maintains rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Linde from $420.00 to $444.00 in a report on Friday. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Linde from $375.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Linde in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $430.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $393.33.

Linde Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LIN traded up $4.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $388.71. 1,445,378 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,421,569. The company has a market cap of $190.60 billion, a PE ratio of 33.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $370.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $355.32. Linde has a 12-month low of $262.47 and a 12-month high of $391.61.

Linde Announces Dividend

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.10. Linde had a net margin of 17.20% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The company had revenue of $8.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Linde will post 13.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.275 per share. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 1st. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.46, for a total transaction of $734,222.36. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,043,325.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 45,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.35, for a total transaction of $16,870,806.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 369,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,624,655.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,966 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.46, for a total value of $734,222.36. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,043,325.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 64,117 shares of company stock worth $23,861,511. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Linde

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIN. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Linde by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,101 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Linde by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,414 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 218 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Linde by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 186 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Linscomb & Williams Inc. increased its holdings in Linde by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 987 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.44% of the company’s stock.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

