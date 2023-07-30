Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV) vs. Hyundai Motor (OTCMKTS:HYMLF) Critical Review

Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV – Get Free Report) and Hyundai Motor (OTCMKTS:HYMLF – Get Free Report) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

42.9% of Lion Electric shares are held by institutional investors. 16.6% of Lion Electric shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Lion Electric and Hyundai Motor, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lion Electric 1 4 5 0 2.40 Hyundai Motor 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

Lion Electric presently has a consensus target price of $3.67, suggesting a potential upside of 48.45%. Given Lion Electric’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Lion Electric is more favorable than Hyundai Motor.

This table compares Lion Electric and Hyundai Motor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lion Electric 0.05% -17.77% -11.36% Hyundai Motor N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

Lion Electric has a beta of 2.06, meaning that its share price is 106% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hyundai Motor has a beta of -0.01, meaning that its share price is 101% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Lion Electric and Hyundai Motor’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lion Electric $171.97 million 3.21 $17.78 million $0.01 247.00 Hyundai Motor $99.77 billion 0.19 N/A N/A N/A

Lion Electric has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Hyundai Motor.

Summary

Lion Electric beats Hyundai Motor on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lion Electric

The Lion Electric Company designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes purpose-built all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. The company's products include battery systems, chassis, bus bodies, and truck cabins. It also distributes truck and bus parts, as well as accessories. The Lion Electric Company was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Saint-Jérôme, Canada.

About Hyundai Motor

Hyundai Motor Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes motor vehicles and parts. It operates through Vehicle, Finance, and Others segments. The company offers cars under the Azera, Sonata, Veloster, Veloster N, i30 Fastback N, i30 N, i30, Elantra, Accent, i20, and i10 names; and SUVs under the Palisade, Santa Fe, Tucson, Creta, Kona, and Venue names. It also provides commercial vehicles under the H-1 and H-100 names; and eco vehicles under the IONIQ 5, NEXO, Santa Fe Hybrid/Plug-in Hybrid, Tucson Hybrid, KONA Electric, Elantra Hybrid, IONIQ Plug-in Hybrid, IONIQ Electric, IONIQ Electric, and i30 Hybrid names. In addition, the company offers trucks, buses, vans, and engines; vehicle financing, credit card processing, marketing, engineering, mobility, and insurance services; and train manufacturing services, as well as operates a football club. Further, it is involved in real estate development; research and development; and investment activities. The company was incorporated in 1967 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

