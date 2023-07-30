LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

LiqTech International Price Performance

LIQT opened at $3.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 4.04 and a quick ratio of 3.37. The firm has a market cap of $21.04 million, a PE ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 1.16. LiqTech International has a 1 year low of $2.80 and a 1 year high of $4.66.

Get LiqTech International alerts:

LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.01 million during the quarter. LiqTech International had a negative return on equity of 47.54% and a negative net margin of 78.33%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LiqTech International

LiqTech International Company Profile

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LIQT. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in LiqTech International in the 2nd quarter worth about $196,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in LiqTech International in the 2nd quarter worth about $116,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in LiqTech International by 239.8% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 127,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 89,789 shares in the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC increased its holdings in LiqTech International by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 709,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 67,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meros Investment Management LP increased its holdings in LiqTech International by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 476,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after buying an additional 54,637 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

LiqTech International, Inc, a clean technology company, designs, develops, produces, markets, and sells automated filtering systems, ceramic silicon carbide liquid applications, and diesel particulate air filters in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in three segments: Water, Ceramics, and Plastics.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for LiqTech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiqTech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.