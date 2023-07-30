LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
LiqTech International Price Performance
LIQT opened at $3.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 4.04 and a quick ratio of 3.37. The firm has a market cap of $21.04 million, a PE ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 1.16. LiqTech International has a 1 year low of $2.80 and a 1 year high of $4.66.
LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.01 million during the quarter. LiqTech International had a negative return on equity of 47.54% and a negative net margin of 78.33%.
LiqTech International, Inc, a clean technology company, designs, develops, produces, markets, and sells automated filtering systems, ceramic silicon carbide liquid applications, and diesel particulate air filters in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in three segments: Water, Ceramics, and Plastics.
