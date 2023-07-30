Liquidmetal Technologies (OTCMKTS:LQMT) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.06

Shares of Liquidmetal Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LQMT – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.06 and traded as high as $0.07. Liquidmetal Technologies shares last traded at $0.07, with a volume of 644,731 shares trading hands.
Liquidmetal Technologies Stock Performance
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.07.
About Liquidmetal Technologies
Liquidmetal Technologies, Inc, a materials technology company, designs, develops, and sells custom products and parts from bulk amorphous alloys to customers in various industries in the United States and internationally. The company provides bulk amorphous alloy custom products and parts for applications, which include non-consumer electronic devices, medical products, automotive components, and sports and leisure goods.
