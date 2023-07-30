Liquity Market Cap Reaches $103.90 Million (LQTY)

Liquity (LQTY) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 30th. Over the last week, Liquity has traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Liquity token can now be purchased for about $1.12 or 0.00003818 BTC on popular exchanges. Liquity has a total market capitalization of $103.90 million and approximately $10.72 million worth of Liquity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Liquity

Liquity was first traded on October 15th, 2020. Liquity’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 92,895,541 tokens. Liquity’s official Twitter account is @liquityprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Liquity is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Liquity is medium.com/liquity. Liquity’s official website is www.liquity.org.

Buying and Selling Liquity

According to CryptoCompare, “Liquity is a decentralized borrowing protocol that allows users to take out interest-free loans using Ether as collateral. The loans are paid out in a USD-pegged stablecoin called LUSD, and borrowers must maintain a minimum collateral ratio of 110%. Loans are secured by a Stability Pool containing LUSD and by fellow borrowers acting as guarantors. Liquity is a non-custodial, immutable, and governance-free protocol. LUSD can be redeemed at any time against the underlying collateral. LQTY is the secondary token issued by Liquity, capturing fee revenue and incentivizing early adopters and frontends, with a total supply cap of 100,000,000 tokens. For more information on LQTY, see LQTY Rewards and Distribution.”

