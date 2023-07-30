Litecoin Cash (LCC) Trading 4.4% Lower Over Last Week

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 30th. Over the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded down 4.4% against the dollar. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be bought for about $0.0030 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges. Litecoin Cash has a total market capitalization of $2.37 million and $164.11 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Litecoin Cash Coin Profile
Litecoin Cash is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 788,420,262 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh.
According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 788,372,949.9584944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00296259 USD and is down -4.75 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $135.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”
Litecoin Cash Coin Trading
