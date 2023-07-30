Litecoin Cash Reaches Market Cap of $2.39 Million (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 30th. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded 2.6% lower against the dollar. Litecoin Cash has a total market capitalization of $2.39 million and approximately $55.54 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Litecoin Cash Coin Profile
Litecoin Cash (CRYPTO:LCC) is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 788,436,637 coins. The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 788,372,949.9584944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00296259 USD and is down -4.75 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $135.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”
Litecoin Cash Coin Trading
