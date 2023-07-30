Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Acquired by FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc.

FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 60.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 858 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Lee Financial Co raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 367.6% in the first quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 477 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 240.0% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,124 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 2,911 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 23,153 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $9,995,000 after purchasing an additional 8,389 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 28,807 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $12,716,000 after acquiring an additional 4,472 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 107,366 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $47,391,000 after acquiring an additional 18,201 shares during the period. 75.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan purchased 548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $457.07 per share, with a total value of $250,474.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,543,982.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

Shares of LMT stock opened at $449.00 on Friday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $381.55 and a 1 year high of $508.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $456.70 and its 200-day moving average is $465.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.42, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.45 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $16.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.92 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 71.67%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.88%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LMT shares. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Lockheed Martin from $575.00 to $550.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $510.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $579.00 to $555.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $433.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $499.43.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

