Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $32.86 Million Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 2,420.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 191,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 184,166 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $32,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Eaton by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 49,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,739,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. InterOcean Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at about $219,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new position in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at about $270,000. Sepio Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in shares of Eaton by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 13,445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,110,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ETN traded up $1.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $203.30. The company had a trading volume of 2,031,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,803,620. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $194.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $176.35. Eaton Co. plc has a 1-year low of $129.85 and a 1-year high of $211.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $81.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.13.

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.10. Eaton had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 18.70%. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 4th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.67%.

In related news, insider Michael Yelton sold 2,000 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.11, for a total transaction of $394,220.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $413,142.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ETN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Eaton from $188.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Eaton from $205.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Eaton from $190.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.31.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

