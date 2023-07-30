Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $47.53 Million Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 49.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 615,467 shares of the company’s stock after selling 594,385 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.12% of Sysco worth $47,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SYY. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sysco during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sysco during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sysco during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Sysco by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 722 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sysco by 48.0% during the 4th quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SYY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Sysco from $94.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Sysco in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Sysco in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Sysco from $81.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Sysco from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sysco has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.91.

Sysco Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:SYY traded up $0.56 on Friday, hitting $76.06. 2,597,210 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,121,248. Sysco Co. has a 52 week low of $69.22 and a 52 week high of $87.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.16. The company has a market cap of $38.54 billion, a PE ratio of 25.19, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.11.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). Sysco had a return on equity of 141.53% and a net margin of 2.05%. The business had revenue of $18.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. Sysco’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Further Reading

